Radiowalla Network IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ashish Kacholia portfolio company Radiowalla Network Limited received robust demand from stock market investors across categories. As the bidding for Radiowalla Network IPO has ended, investors now await the Radiowalla Network IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Radiowalla Network IPO is an SME IPO which opened for subscription on March 27 and ended on April 2. The public issue was subscribed by a staggering 307.54 times.

Radiowalla Network IPO allotment date is likely April 3. The company will initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on April 4 and also credit the equity shares into the Demat accounts of eligible investors on the same day.

Hence, investors can check their Radiowalla Network IPO allotment status online through the IPO registrar’s website. They can know their application status and the number of shares allotted, if any, by doing the Radiowalla Network IPO allotment status check online.

Radiowalla IPO registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

In order to check Radiowalla Network IPO allotment status, investors can follow the below steps

Radiowalla Network IPO Allotment Status Check

Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar website at this link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2: Select ‘Radiowalla Network Limited’ from the ‘Select Company’ dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose among the three options given - PAN, Application Number or Demat Account Number

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected and hit ‘Submit’

Your Radiowalla IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Radiowalla Network IPO Subscription Status

Radiowalla IPO received strong demand from investors as the issue was subscribed 307.54 times in total during the bidding period.

The public issue was subscribed 353.98 times in the retail category, 87.96 times in the Qualified Institutional Investors (QIB) category, and 491.86 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Radiowalla Network IPO GMP Today

Radiowalla Network IPO GMP today is ₹38 per share, according to stock market observers. This means that the Radiowalla Network shares are available at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market today.

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, Radiowalla Network listing is estimated to be at ₹114 per share, a premium of 50% to the issue price of ₹76 apiece.

Radiowalla Network IPO Details

Radiowalla Network IPO commenced for bidding on March 27 and concluded on April 2. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, April 3, and Radiowalla Network shares listing is scheduled on April 5 at NSE SME.

The company raised ₹14.25 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 18.75 lakh shares. Radiowalla Network IPO price band was ₹72 to ₹76 per share. The IPO lot size was 1,600 shares.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Radiowalla IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the IPO registrar.

Radiowalla Network is a provider of in-store radio services on a subscription model basis, which includes an exclusive radio channel for a brand. The company also offers corporate radio services.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus of Radiowalla Network IPO, ace investor Ashish Kacholia owns 5,48,405 company shares, which is 10.60% of the total paid-up capital of the company.

