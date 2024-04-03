Radiowalla Network IPO allotment likely to be out today; latest GMP, steps to check allotment status, other key details
Radiowalla Network IPO allotment date is likely April 3. The company will initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on April 4 and also credit the equity shares into the Demat accounts of eligible investors on the same day.
Radiowalla Network IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ashish Kacholia portfolio company Radiowalla Network Limited received robust demand from stock market investors across categories. As the bidding for Radiowalla Network IPO has ended, investors now await the Radiowalla Network IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.
