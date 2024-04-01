Radiowalla Network IPO: GMP, subscription status to review of Ashish Kacholia-owned SME IPO
Radiowalla Network IPO GMP: Shares of Ashish Kacholia portfolio company are available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today, say market observers
Radiowalla Network IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Radiowalla Network Limited opened on 27th March 2024 and will remain open till 2nd April 2024. So, bidding for the NSE SME IPO ends on Tuesday this week. By 2:12 PM on day 3 of bidding, Radiowalla Network IPO subscription status signals a strong response by the primary market investors. Meanwhile, the grey market has remained steady regarding the Radiowalla Network IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of the Ashish Kacholia portfolio company Radiowalla Network Limited are available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today.
