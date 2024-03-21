Radiowalla Network IPO to open on March 27, price band set at ₹72-76 per share
Radiowalla Network IPO price band has been set at ₹72 to ₹76 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹14.25 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 18.75 lakh equity share.
Radiowalla Network IPO: Radio services provider Radiowalla Network Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 27. Radiowalla Network IPO is an SME IPO and will conclude on April 2.
