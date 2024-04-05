Radiowalla Network share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 58% premium at 120.15 apiece on NSE SME
On NSE SME, Radiowalla Network share price opened at ₹120.15, which is 58% higher than the issue price of ₹76.
Radiowalla Network share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Radiowalla Network share price opened at ₹120.15, which is 58% higher than the issue price of ₹76. Following a robust debut, the stock gained nearly 5%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started