Radiowalla Network share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Radiowalla Network share price opened at ₹120.15, which is 58% higher than the issue price of ₹76. Following a robust debut, the stock gained nearly 5%.

Radiowalla Network IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 27, and closed on Tuesday, April 2. The IPO price band was set at ₹72 to ₹76 apiece range of face value of ₹10 each. Radiowalla Network IPO lot size comprised of 1,600 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. Radiowalla Network IPO subscription status was 307.54 times on day 4, as per chittorgarh.com.

With a subscription model, Radiowalla Network Limited offers in-store radio services, including a brand-exclusive radio channel. Additionally, the business offers corporate radio services, which provide employers access to private radio channels for staff engagement. In addition, the business offers its clients advertising services such point-of-purchase advertising, content management, and digital signage solutions. The company only provide our services to the business-to-business (B2B) market.

Radiowalla Network IPO details

Radiowalla Network IPO, which is worth ₹14.25 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 1,875,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The objectives of this issue are to pay for the following: technology investment expenditures, company capital expenses, working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and issue expenses.

Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the Radiowalla IPO, while Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager. Ss Corporate Securities and Prabhat Financial Services are the market makers for the Radiowalla IPO.

Radiowalla Network IPO GMP today

Radiowalla Network IPO GMP or grey market premium is +38. This indicates Radiowalla Network share price were trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Taking into consideration the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium on the grey market, an estimated listing price of ₹114 per share—or 50% more than the IPO price of ₹76—was suggested for Radiowalla Network shares.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

