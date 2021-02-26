RailTel Corp shares to list on BSE, NSE today

"Since RailTel is a debt free company and pays consistent dividends it could witness some traction but for long term investors there are a few red flags. Firstly, the company has delivered single digit revenue and PAT CAGR of 7.5% and 2.5% respectively from FY18 to FY20. There is high dependence on government entities and concentration risk given that 23.8% of its revenues comes from top 3 customers. Its presence in a highly regulated industry is another cause of concern. Over all, the company is fairly priced at its FY20 P/E of 21.3 times," she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}