RailTel Corporation IPO subscribed 6.64 times on second day

RailTel Corporation IPO subscribed 6.64 times on second day1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 07:15 PM IST
- The ₹819.24-crore offer received bids for 40,64,63,940 shares against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per NSE data
- The company has raised ₹244 crore from 14 anchor investors
New Delhi: The initial public offer of telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India was subscribed 6.64 times on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.
The ₹819.24-crore offer received bids for 40,64,63,940 shares against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Varun Beverages’ recovery continues, with strong margins in Dec qtr1 min read . 05:46 PM IST
Dish TV India to raise up to Rs1,000 crore2 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Bitcoin's record price unsustainable without lower volatility: JPMorgan1 min read . 03:28 PM IST
Marico board to consider declaration of 2nd interim dividend for FY21 on March 31 min read . 03:33 PM IST
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 2.96 times, non institutional investors 2.63 times and retail individual investors(RIIs) 10.55 times.
The public issue is of 8,71,53,369 equity shares and in a price range of ₹93-94 per share.
The company has raised ₹244 crore from 14 anchor investors.
The offer is being managed by ICICI Securities Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.