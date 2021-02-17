OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >RailTel Corporation IPO subscribed 6.64 times on second day
(Photo: Mint)
(Photo: Mint)

RailTel Corporation IPO subscribed 6.64 times on second day

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 07:15 PM IST PTI

  • The 819.24-crore offer received bids for 40,64,63,940 shares against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per NSE data
  • The company has raised 244 crore from 14 anchor investors

New Delhi: The initial public offer of telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India was subscribed 6.64 times on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

The 819.24-crore offer received bids for 40,64,63,940 shares against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 2.96 times, non institutional investors 2.63 times and retail individual investors(RIIs) 10.55 times.

The public issue is of 8,71,53,369 equity shares and in a price range of 93-94 per share.

The company has raised 244 crore from 14 anchor investors.

The offer is being managed by ICICI Securities Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout