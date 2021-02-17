Subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >RailTel Corporation IPO subscribed 6.64 times on second day
(Photo: Mint)

RailTel Corporation IPO subscribed 6.64 times on second day

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST PTI

  • The 819.24-crore offer received bids for 40,64,63,940 shares against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per NSE data
  • The company has raised 244 crore from 14 anchor investors

New Delhi: The initial public offer of telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India was subscribed 6.64 times on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

The 819.24-crore offer received bids for 40,64,63,940 shares against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 2.96 times, non institutional investors 2.63 times and retail individual investors(RIIs) 10.55 times.

The public issue is of 8,71,53,369 equity shares and in a price range of 93-94 per share.

The company has raised 244 crore from 14 anchor investors.

The offer is being managed by ICICI Securities Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

