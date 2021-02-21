RailTel IPO share allocation: How to check application status

RailTel IPO share allocation: How to check application status2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 01:32 PM IST
- RailTel shares may list on February 26
- Ahead of the IPO, RailTel had raised ₹244 crore from 14 anchor investors
The share allocation in RailTel IPO, which closed last week, is likely to be finalised on February 23, according to brokerages, while listing may happen on February 26. KFin Technologies Private Limited is the registrar of RailTel IPO and will manage share allocation and refund. Investors can check the status of their application on the website of KFin Technologies or BSE.
The IPO of telecom infrastructure provider RailTel, which was open between February 16 and February 18, was subscribed over 42 times. The ₹819 crore offer received bids for 2,59,42,43,370 shares against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer. The retail individual investors segment was subscribed 16.78 times while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category 65.14 times and non-institutional investors 73.25 times.
Nureca IPO share allocation: How to check application status1 min read . 12:28 PM IST
Market cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles Rs1.23 lakh crore this week1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
Sensex Nifty week ahead: Key levels and other factors to watch out for3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
RailTel IPO had a price range of ₹93-94 per share. ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited and SBI Capital Markets were the managers to the offer.
Ahead of the IPO, RailTel had raised ₹244 crore from 14 anchor investors. RailTel Corporation of India, a central public sector enterprise wholly-owned by the Government of India and under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railway, is an information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. A neutral telecom infra provider is a third party who has little or no part in providing Internet service to the end-user but allows interconnection between multiple telecommunication carriers. RailTel also undertakes various ICT projects for the Indian Railways, central government and state governments.
In RailTel offer, the government is selling 87.15 million shares, or a 27.16% stake and plans to raise around ₹819 crore.
Some brokerages also recommended subscribe to the issue.
Religare Broking said in a note said: "The financial performance of the company has been tepid with revenue/PAT CAGR of 7.5% and 2.6% over FY18-20. However, it has consistently paid a dividend since FY08. On the valuation front, the company is valued at a PE of 21.4x FY20 EPS. From a long-term perspective, investors can consider applying for the IPO."
The share allocation of Nureca Limited IPO is also likely to be finalised on February 23. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the issue and will be managing share allocation and refund. Investors can check the status of their application status on the website of the registrar or BSE.
It's a boy: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child1 min read . 11:16 AM IST
New PF tax rules from April: How it will impact you1 min read . 20 Feb 2021
Covid-19 update: India clocks in 14,264 new cases, active tally goes up again1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.