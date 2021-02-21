RailTel IPO share allocation: How to check application status

Ahead of the IPO, RailTel had raised ₹244 crore from 14 anchor investors. RailTel Corporation of India, a central public sector enterprise wholly-owned by the Government of India and under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railway, is an information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. A neutral telecom infra provider is a third party who has little or no part in providing Internet service to the end-user but allows interconnection between multiple telecommunication carriers. RailTel also undertakes various ICT projects for the Indian Railways, central government and state governments.

