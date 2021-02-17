RailTel IPO: 10 things to know before you subscribe

"RailTel is a debt free company and pays consistent dividends. There is high dependence on government entities and concentration risk given that 23.8% of its revenues comes from top 3 customers. Its presence in a highly regulated industry is another cause of concern. Over all, the company is fairly priced at its FY20 P/E of 21.3 times. It has been commanding a good grey market premium indicating the offer will sail through but keeping the risks in mind, we recommend investors to subscribe for listing gains."