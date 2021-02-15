RailTel IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know before you subscribe

The IPO of RailTel Corporation of India opens for subscription tomorrow and the state-run company has fixed a price band of ₹93-94 a share for its initial share-sale. RailTel IPO will close on February 18. RailTel, which provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track.