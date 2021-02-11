RailTel IPO to open on Feb 16; price band set at 93-94. Check all details

RailTel IPO to open on Feb 16; price band set at ₹93-94. Check all details1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 01:26 PM IST
IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale through which government will offload 87,153,369 equity shares, amounting to 27.16% stake
State-owned RailTel Corporation of India on Thursday fixed a price band of ₹93-94 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on February 16.
27.16% STAKE DILUTION
The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer-for-sale through which government will offload 87,153,369 equity shares, amounting to 27.16 per cent stake, the company said in a statement.
At the upper end of the price band, the government would raise a little over ₹819 crore.
THREE-DAY ISSUE
The three-day issue would close on February 18 and the anchor investors portion would be open for subscription on February 15.
35% FOR RETAIL INVESTORS
Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders.
MINI-RATNA PSU
The mini-ratna PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning an optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (RoW) along railway track.
The company provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country.
As on June 30, 2020, its optic fiber network covers over 55,000 kms and 5677 railway stations across towns and cities in the country.
MERCHANT BANKERS
ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital, SBI Capital Markets are merchant bankers to the issue.
In December 2018, the cabinet had approved IPO of RailTel Corporation by diluting up to 25 per cent government stake.
