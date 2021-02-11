Subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >RailTel IPO to open on Feb 16; price band set at 93-94. Check all details
RailTel provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country.

RailTel IPO to open on Feb 16; price band set at 93-94. Check all details

1 min read . 01:26 PM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale through which government will offload 87,153,369 equity shares, amounting to 27.16% stake

State-owned RailTel Corporation of India on Thursday fixed a price band of 93-94 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on February 16.

27.16% STAKE DILUTION

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer-for-sale through which government will offload 87,153,369 equity shares, amounting to 27.16 per cent stake, the company said in a statement.

At the upper end of the price band, the government would raise a little over 819 crore.

THREE-DAY ISSUE

The three-day issue would close on February 18 and the anchor investors portion would be open for subscription on February 15.

35% FOR RETAIL INVESTORS

Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders.

MINI-RATNA PSU

The mini-ratna PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning an optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (RoW) along railway track.

The company provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country.

As on June 30, 2020, its optic fiber network covers over 55,000 kms and 5677 railway stations across towns and cities in the country.

MERCHANT BANKERS

ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital, SBI Capital Markets are merchant bankers to the issue.

In December 2018, the cabinet had approved IPO of RailTel Corporation by diluting up to 25 per cent government stake.

