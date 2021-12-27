Joining the rush to raise funds via initial share sale, Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd, a multi-specialty pediatric hospital chain, has filed preliminary papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise over ₹2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) .

Rainbow, backed by UK-based development finance institution CDC Group plc, established its first 50-bed pediatric specialty hospital in 1999 in Hyderabad. Since then, it has established its reputation as a leader in multi-specialty pediatric services, with strong clinical expertise in managing complex diseases.

The IPO size is expected to be more than ₹2,000 crore, reported PTI quoting market sources.

The public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹280 crore and an offer sale of up to 2.4 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders. Promoters Ramesh Kancharla, Dinesh Kumar Chirla and Adarsh Kancharla and investors CDC Group, CDC India will offload shares through OFS.

Rainbow Children Medicare proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards early redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by the company, in full; capital expenditure towards setting up of new hospitals and purchase of medical equipment for such new hospitals; and general corporate purposes.

As of September 30, 2021, Rainbow operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities in India, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds.

Its core specialties are pediatrics, which includes newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including multi organ transplants); and obstetrics and gynecology, which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care.

(With inputs from PTI)

