Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment today. How to check allotment status

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: Announcement of share allocation is most likely today as the tentative Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment date is 5th May 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1595 crore are advised to check Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

