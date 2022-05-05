Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment today. How to check allotment status

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: Announcement of share allocation is most likely today as the tentative Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment date is 5th May 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1595 crore are advised to check Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.
As mentioned above, to check share allotment status, bidders can login either at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFin Tech website — karisma.kfintech.com. However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check allotment status online.