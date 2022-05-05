Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment today. How to check allotment status

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment:: Bidders can login at direct BSE link — — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check allotment status online.
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment: Bidders can check Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: Announcement of share allocation is most likely today as the tentative Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment date is 5th May 2022 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth 1595 crore are advised to check Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

Links to check Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment online

As mentioned above, to check share allotment status, bidders can login either at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFin Tech website — karisma.kfintech.com. However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check allotment status online.

How to check Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status at BSE

As mentioned above, bidders can login at direct BSE website and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select the Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO;

3] Enter your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status at KFin Tech

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select the Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO;

3] Select either of IPO Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.