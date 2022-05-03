Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: GMP, how to check application status

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: GMP, how to check application status2 min read . 08:36 AM IST
- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹40, which is ₹14 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹26, say market observers
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: After the end of 3 days subscription of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited, bidders are eagerly waiting for announcement of share allocation. The likely date for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment is 5th May 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1595 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP
Meanwhile, grey market premium is also signaling that the public issue will open in positive zone. According to market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹40, which is ₹14 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹26. Market observers maintained that last time recovery in the secondary market on Monday could be the possible reason for sharp rise in grey market sentiments in regard to Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO. They said that the sentiment may further go upward if there is trend reversal in the stock market when it opens on Wednesday.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status check
As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online after the announcement of share allocation by logging in at BSE website or at KFintech website. However, for convenience, one can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Kfintech link — kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status online.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status check BSE
1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO;
3] Enter your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status check KFintech
1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;
2] Select Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO;
3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);
4] Enter Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO application number;
5] Fill Captcha; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO details
After announcement of share allocation, initial of refund is expected from 6th May 2022 whereas credit of shares in the Demat Account of allottees is expected on 9th May 2022.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing is expected on 10th May 2022.