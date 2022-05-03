Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: GMP, how to check application status

Meanwhile, grey market premium is also signaling that the public issue will open in positive zone. According to market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹40, which is ₹14 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹26. Market observers maintained that last time recovery in the secondary market on Monday could be the possible reason for sharp rise in grey market sentiments in regard to Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO. They said that the sentiment may further go upward if there is trend reversal in the stock market when it opens on Wednesday.

