Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to open next week. As per the information available on BSE website, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO subscription will open on 27th April 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 29th April 2022. The company aims to raise ₹1,595.59 crore from its public offer.

However, ahead of the subscription opening grey market has started giving primary sentiments in regard to the public issue. As per the market observers, shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare had started trading in the grey market. Currently, Rainbow Children's Medicare share price is quoting at a premium of ₹52 in grey market.

Here we list out important Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO details:

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP: According to market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹52.

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO subscription details: Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO subscription will open on 27th April 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 29th April 2022.

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹516 to ₹542 per equity share.

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1,595.59 crore from its public offer.

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment date: The likely date for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment is 5th May 2022.

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 27 shares.

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO application limit: A bidder is allowed to apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing: The public issue will be listed at NSE and BSE.

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing date: The tentative date for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing is 10th May 2022.

- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO registrar: The official registrar appointed for the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.