Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: GMP, price, subscription, key dates, financials and review4 min read . 10:05 AM IST
- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹50, which is unchanged from its yesterday's price, say market observers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO (Initial Public Offering) is opening on 27th April 2022 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue worth ₹1595 crore will remain available for bidding till 29th April 2022. The multi-specialty hospital management has fixed price band of its offer at ₹516 to ₹542 per share. Meanwhile, grey market has also become sensitive towards the hospital chain IPO. According to market observers, shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare are available at a premium of ₹50 in grey market today.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO (Initial Public Offering) is opening on 27th April 2022 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue worth ₹1595 crore will remain available for bidding till 29th April 2022. The multi-specialty hospital management has fixed price band of its offer at ₹516 to ₹542 per share. Meanwhile, grey market has also become sensitive towards the hospital chain IPO. According to market observers, shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare are available at a premium of ₹50 in grey market today.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP
Market observers said that Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹50, which is unchanged from its yesterday's price. On Monday, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP had logged ₹15 rise from its Sunday grey market premium of ₹35. Observers went on to add that rs 50 GMP signals that grey market is expecting Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing at around ₹592 ( ₹542 + ₹50), which is around 9 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹542 per equity share.
- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO subscription date: The public issue will open on 27th April 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 29th April 2022.
- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation announcement is 5th may 2022.
- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing date: The likely date for Rainbow Children's Medicare share listing is 10th May 2022.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: How to apply?
Bidders can login at the website of their broker or app (where they have their demat account), select Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO, enter their UPI ID and select the investor type. The quantity should be a multiple of the lot size. If you wish to apply at the cut-off price, simply click on the checkbox next to ‘Cut-off price’. You will receive an SMS from the NPCI confirming your bid and requesting you to accept the mandate on your UPI app.
Rainbow Children's Medicare financials
In Q3FY22, company's total revenue stands at ₹774 crore against around ₹494 crore in Q3FY21. In Q4FY 2022, Rainbow Children's Medicare total revenue stood at ₹660 crore against ₹729 crore in Q4FY21. The multi-speciality hospital reported ₹126 crore PAT (Profit After Tax) in Q3FY22 against ₹38.5 crore in Q3FY21. Its PAT stood at ₹39.5 crore on Q4FY22 against the PAT of ₹55.3 crore in Q4FY21.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO review
On whether Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO is good or bad for investors; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Rainbow Children Medicare Limited is leading multi-specialty hospital chain in India operating in six cities with total bed capacity of 1500 beds following hub-and-spoke model mainly. On the operational front, the company has posted steady top & bottom line numbers, However, 9MFY22 performance seems to be exceptional. At the upper price band, Pre-fresh issue, the asking p/e comes around 128x and Market cap to revenue comes around 8x based on FY21 financials. The asking valuations is in-line with listed players. However, It would be keen to watch if the company can maintain 9MFY21 performance going ahead."
Giving 'may apply' tag to Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO; TopShareBroker.com says, "The Issuer has reasonable profitability margins across the last three years but the limiting factor that arises is revenues for 9MFY22 are to some extent also driven by pandemic as discussed in the financial review of the company. Hence, its financial results for one or two future years need to be tracked. Another risk factor to be considered before taking any investment strategy is that the healthcare sector and pediatric segment is surrounded by many private players so growth may not be as lucrative in the long run. Hence analyzing all the factors, one may apply to the IPO."
How to check share allocation status
The tentative date for Campus Activewear share allocation is 4th May 2022. Bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging at the BSE website or at the website of IPO's official registrar. The official registrar of Campus Activewear IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
All about Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO
Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited operates a multi-specialty pediatric, obstetrics and genecology hospital chain in India. It operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds, as of September 30, 2021. In 1999, the company started its first pediatric specialty hospital in Hyderabad. on a full-time doctor model ensuring that most of the core specialists are available 24x7, which is particularly important for children's emergency, neonatal and pediatric intensive care services.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.