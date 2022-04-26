Giving 'may apply' tag to Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO; TopShareBroker.com says, "The Issuer has reasonable profitability margins across the last three years but the limiting factor that arises is revenues for 9MFY22 are to some extent also driven by pandemic as discussed in the financial review of the company. Hence, its financial results for one or two future years need to be tracked. Another risk factor to be considered before taking any investment strategy is that the healthcare sector and pediatric segment is surrounded by many private players so growth may not be as lucrative in the long run. Hence analyzing all the factors, one may apply to the IPO."