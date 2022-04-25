Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: GMP rises ahead of issue opening date

As per the market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹50, which is ₹15 higher from its Sunday's grey market premium of ₹35. Observers said that rise in GMP can be taken as a good signal from the grey market as secondary market sentiment has been negative for last two sessions and today stock market has opened in red territory. They said that there would sharp upside movement in Rainbow Children's Medicare share price in grey market once there is trend reversal in secondary market. In last few days, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP had dipped from ₹53 to ₹35. So, today's rise is expected to give relief to those who are planning to invest in the public issue.

