Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: GMP, subscription status on last day of issue

The IPO, comprising fresh issue aggregating up to ₹280 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,40,00,900 equity shares, has a price range of ₹516-542 apiece. On Tuesday, the multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain said it garnered nearly ₹470 crore from anchor investors. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch ₹1,581 crore.