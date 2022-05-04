Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: After closure of subscription of the Rainbow Children's Medicare Initial Public Offering (IPO), bidders are eagerly waiting for announcement of Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO, which is most likely on 5th May 2022. In fact, some section of bidders would be keeping an eye on grey market as well. For such bidders, market observers have informed that shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare are available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market that means Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹28.

