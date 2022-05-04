Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status2 min read . 08:14 AM IST
- Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹28, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday evening grey market premium of ₹26 per equity share
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: After closure of subscription of the Rainbow Children's Medicare Initial Public Offering (IPO), bidders are eagerly waiting for announcement of Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO, which is most likely on 5th May 2022. In fact, some section of bidders would be keeping an eye on grey market as well. For such bidders, market observers have informed that shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare are available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market that means Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹28.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today
According to market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹28, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday evening grey market premium of ₹26 per equity share. They said that grey market is signaling positive listing of the public issue which should be taken as a good signal as secondary market sentiments are still choppy.
Links to check Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status
Meanwhile, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO is KFin Technologies Limited. However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status online.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment: How to check status at KFintech
1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;
2] Select Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO;
3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);
4] Enter your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO application number;
5] Fill Captcha; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment: How to check status at BSE
1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO;
3] Enter Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO details
Once share allocation of the public issue is announced, initiation of refund is expected from 6th May 2022 whereas credit of shares in the Demat Account of allottees is expected on 9th May 2022.
The tentative date for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing is 10th May 2022.