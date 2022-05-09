Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: Shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited are likely to list on BSE and NSE on 10th May 2022 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue worth ₹1595 crore got subscribed subscribed 12.43 times in 3 days bidding from 27th to 29th April 2022. After receiving decent response from investors, Rainbow Children's share price has been under sell-off heat due to negative secondary market sentiments. According to market observers, Rainbow share price is available at a premium of ₹13 in grey market today.

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP

As per market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹13, which is ₹7 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20. They said that share price of Rainbow Children's Medicare has been nosediving for last few days as secondary market sentiment has been under bears' grip for last few trade sessions. They said that Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today signals that we can expect par listing of shares if the market sentiment continues to remain under bears' grip.

However, stock market experts believe that Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO will have a moderate to discounted debut. They said that the stock may list at around 10 per cent discount at around ₹485 to ₹490 apiece levels.

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing price prediction

Speaking on Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing price, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited is a loss-making company and currently market sentiments are negative as well. So, I am expecting this stock to list at a discounted price of near 10 per cent. The stock may list around ₹485 to ₹490 per share levels."

Expecting moderate listing of Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Rainbow Children Medicare Limited IPO limited received a moderate response. The QIB quota, however, got a decent response. The company has delivered steady numbers and valuations looks in-line with peers. The listing may be lack-lustered and may emanate flat to marginal gain as broader market sentiments has deteriorated."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.