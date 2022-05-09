Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: Latest GMP, what experts say on listing premium

As per market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹13, which is ₹7 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20. They said that share price of Rainbow Children's Medicare has been nosediving for last few days as secondary market sentiment has been under bears' grip for last few trade sessions. They said that Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today signals that we can expect par listing of shares if the market sentiment continues to remain under bears' grip.

