Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going tio hit primary markets next week. As per the information available on BSE website, then public issue will open for bidding on 27th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 29th April 2022. The company has fixed Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price band at ₹516 to ₹542 per equity share.

Revealing the Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price details the BSE website informed that the company is going to offer 2,94,38,884 equity shares of the company in its offerings citing, "Retail Individual Investors shall have Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Block Amount (ASBA) for making payments. All Other Category of Investors shall mandatorily use only Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for making payments." BSE went on to inform that the company promoters have fixed Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price band at ₹516 to ₹542 per share.

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO details

The BSE further informs that a bidder will be able to apply for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 27 shares. The likely date for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment is 5th May 2022 and Rainbow Children's Medicare shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The tentative date for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing is 10th May 2022. The official registrar appointed for the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.