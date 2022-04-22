OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price band announced. Issue to open next week
Listen to this article

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going tio hit primary markets next week. As per the information available on BSE website, then public issue will open for bidding on 27th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 29th April 2022. The company has fixed Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price band at 516 to 542 per equity share.

Revealing the Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price details the BSE website informed that the company is going to offer 2,94,38,884 equity shares of the company in its offerings citing, "Retail Individual Investors shall have Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Block Amount (ASBA) for making payments. All Other Category of Investors shall mandatorily use only Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for making payments." BSE went on to inform that the company promoters have fixed Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price band at 516 to 542 per share.

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO details

MINT PREMIUM See All

The BSE further informs that a bidder will be able to apply for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 27 shares. The likely date for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO allotment is 5th May 2022 and Rainbow Children's Medicare shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The tentative date for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing is 10th May 2022. The official registrar appointed for the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout