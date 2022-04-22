Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price band announced. Issue to open next week

Revealing the Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price details the BSE website informed that the company is going to offer 2,94,38,884 equity shares of the company in its offerings citing, "Retail Individual Investors shall have Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Block Amount (ASBA) for making payments. All Other Category of Investors shall mandatorily use only Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for making payments." BSE went on to inform that the company promoters have fixed Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price band at ₹516 to ₹542 per share.