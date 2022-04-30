Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: What GMP reflects about the issue

According to market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹33, which is ₹7 higher from its Friday evening GMP of ₹26. According to market observers, rise in subscription status on last date of bidding could be a possible strong reason for such a huge jump in Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today. They went on to add that bidders responded strongly on last date of the public issue subscription date in such a weak secondary market. Hence, grey market was bound to respond positively and it did exactly what was expected by market observers. Market observers further added that much will depend on the market sentiment. If there is trend reversal on Dalal Street then there can be some more upside expected in Rainbow Children's Medicare share price in grey market.

