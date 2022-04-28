Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: What GMP reflects about the public issue

Giving Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO review, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd. (RCML) is a leading multi-specialty pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology hospital chain in India. They have followed a financially disciplined model, focusing on cost-effective growth. Going forward, they may seek to expand their hospital network through the acquisition of Brownfield assets or the development of Greenfield assets. This issue is a combo of OFS & fresh issue and is priced at a PE of 43.53 on the is of annualized FY 22 numbers. The profitability for 9 months ended 31st December 2021 increased substantially to 126.41 crores from 38.53 crores in the same period of last fiscal. There might be a possibility that this sudden spurt in profitability was due to covid second wave hospitalizations in Q1 FY21-22. Thus we believe that this exponential rise in profit might not continue in the future. However, the specialized nature of the business, experienced management team, proven ability to attract, train and retain high-caliber medical professionals, under penetration of hospitals in India, make this issue good for long-term investors."