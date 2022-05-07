Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: What GMP reflects as focus shifts on listing date

Amid bears dictating stock market, grey market is signaling par listing of Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO.
2 min read . 11:56 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is 13, which is more than 50 per cent lower from its yesterday evening grey market premium of 30 per equity share

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: After announcement of share allocation, allottees and market observers are anxiously waiting for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing date, which is most likely on 10th May 2022. Amid nosediving secondary market, both allottees and company management would be busy calculating the expected premium they can expect when the stock lists on 10th May 2022 on NSE and BSE. According to market observers, shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited have dipped further as bears continue to dictate secondary market. They said that Rainbow Children's Medicare shares are available at a premium of 13 in grey market today.

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP

As per the market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is 13, which is more than 50 per cent lower from its yesterday evening grey market premium. Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP on yesterday evening was 30 that means the grey market price of this public issue has tumbled by 17. They said that such dip in Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP can be attributed to the moderate response by investors and negative stock market sentiments. They said that despite negative sentiments at secondary markets, Rainbow Children's Medicare share price in grey market has been able to remain in positive territory that means allottees can expect par listing of Rainbow Children's Medicare shares on Tuesday.

What this GMP mean

As Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is 13, it means grey market is expecting Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing at around 555 ( 542 + 13), which is at par with the price band of the public issue.

So, amid bears dictating stock market, grey market is signaling par listing of Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO. This listing premium may go upward if there is trend reversal at secondary market on Monday.