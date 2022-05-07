As per the market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹13, which is more than 50 per cent lower from its yesterday evening grey market premium. Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP on yesterday evening was ₹30 that means the grey market price of this public issue has tumbled by ₹17. They said that such dip in Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP can be attributed to the moderate response by investors and negative stock market sentiments. They said that despite negative sentiments at secondary markets, Rainbow Children's Medicare share price in grey market has been able to remain in positive territory that means allottees can expect par listing of Rainbow Children's Medicare shares on Tuesday.

