Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: What GMP signals as issue opens this week

According to market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹35, which is ₹3 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium. They said that Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO grey market premium has been sliding continuously ever since it made it debut in the grey market. They said that Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO made its debut at ₹52 on Friday but on Saturday it came down at ₹38 and today it is at ₹35. Observers went on to add that such slide in public issue's grey market premium can be attributed to the weak sentiments in the secondary markets. On can expect it to improve once there is trend reversal at Dalal Street.

