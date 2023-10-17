Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO : Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO opens on Oct 17, closes on Oct 20. Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO subscribed 6.16 times on day 1.
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, October 17, and closes on Friday, October 20. Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹47 to ₹50. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3000 shares and in multiples thereof.
