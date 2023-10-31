Rajgor Castor Derivatives listing: Shares debut at 18% premium at ₹59 on NSE SME
Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO lists at ₹59/share on NSE SME. Shares locked in 5% lower circuit after decent debut.
Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO listing date: Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited shares made somewhat decent debut on NSE SME. On NSE SME, Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited share price today was listed at ₹59 per share, 18% higher than the issue price of ₹50.
