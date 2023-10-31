Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO lists at ₹59/share on NSE SME. Shares locked in 5% lower circuit after decent debut.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO listing date: Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited shares made somewhat decent debut on NSE SME. On NSE SME, Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited share price today was listed at ₹59 per share, 18% higher than the issue price of ₹50.

Following a positive debut, Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited shares were locked in 5% lower circuit.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO's price band was set in the range of ₹47 to ₹50. Investors could bid for a minimum of 3000 shares and in multiples thereof. Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 17, and closed on Friday, October 20.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO detail Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO consists of fresh issue of shares of up ₹44.48 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up 666,000 shares equity shares of face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others. The total size of the IPO is ₹47.81 crore.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO raised ₹13.56 crore from anchor investors, as per reports.

The offer proceeds from the new issue will be used for the following purposes: to cover public offering costs, general company purposes, and working capital requirements.

The Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO GMP today Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO GMP or grey market premium is +5. This indicates Rajgor Castor Derivatives share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rajgor Castor Derivatives share price was indicated at ₹55 apiece, which is 10% higher than the IPO price of ₹50.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

