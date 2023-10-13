Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO opens next week, price band set at ₹47-50 per share. Check GMP, review, other detail
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO opens on October 17 and closes on October 20. Price band: ₹47-50. Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO reserves shares for QIB, NII, and Retail Investors. Minimum bid: 3000 shares.
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, October 17, and closes on Friday, October 20. Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹47 to ₹50. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3000 shares and in multiples thereof.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started