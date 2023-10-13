Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, October 17, and closes on Friday, October 20. Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹47 to ₹50. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Brijeshkumar Vasantlal Rajgor, Vasantkumar Shankarlal Rajgor and Maheshkumar Shankarlal Rajgor are the company's promoters.

Products based on castor oil are produced by Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited for the Indian market. The company offers the following products: Grade F.S.G. (First Stage Refined Castor Oil): G.F.S. Castor oil is bleached to meet British Standard requirements.

It is utilised in a variety of products, including paints, lubricants, medicines, cable insulators, sealants, inks, rubber, and textiles. It is also applied to food grains to protect them from insects and fungi, and it is used as a skin moisturiser, eyelash and hair grower, constipation reliever, and immune system booster.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO detail

Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO consists of fresh issue of shares of up ₹44.48 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up 666,000 shares equity shares of face value of Rs10 each by a promoter and others. The total size of the IPO is ₹47.81 crore.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO raised ₹13.56 crore from anchor investors, as per reports.

The offer proceeds from the new issue will be used for the following purposes: to cover public offering costs, general company purposes, and working capital requirements.

The Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO.

As per Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the listed peers of the company NK Industries Ltd, and Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.

Between the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited saw a 948.26% growth in revenue and a 962.41% increase in profit after tax (PAT).

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO GMP today

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO GMP or grey market premium is +10. This indicates Rajgor Castor Derivatives share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rajgor Castor Derivatives share price was indicated at ₹60 apiece, which is 20% higher than the IPO price of ₹50.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd IPO Review

“Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd is in the business of castor oil related derivatives that has huge and growing demand. The company scaled up its operations post the pandemic and is poised for bright prospects ahead. Based on FY24 annualized earnings, the issue appears fully priced. Well-informed investors may park funds for long-term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

