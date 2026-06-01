Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Rajnandini Fashion IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of women’s apparel seller Rajnandini Fashion India Ltd received robust demand from investors during the subscription period. As the bidding has ended, investors now focus on the Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 1 June 2026.

The SME IPO was open for public subscription from May 26 to May 29. Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment date is likely today, June 1, while the IPO listing date is June 3. Rajnandini Fashion India shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 2.

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Investors can check Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Rajnandini Fashion India IPO registrar.

In order to do Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment status online.

Rajnandini Fashion IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Rajnandini Fashion India Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Rajnandini Fashion IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Rajnandini Fashion India Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Rajnandini Fashion IPO GMP Today Rajnandini Fashion shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the share listing. According to websites tracking the grey market, Rajnandini Fashion IPO GMP today is ₹7 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Rajnandini Fashion shares are trading higher by ₹7 apiece than their IPO price.

Rajnandini Fashion IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹70 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 11% to the issue price of ₹63 per share.

Rajnandini Fashion India IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the Rajnandini Fashion India IPO commenced on May 26, Tuesday, and concluded on May 29, Friday. Rajnandini Fashion IPO allotment date is likely today, June 1, Monday, while the IPO listing date is June 3, Wednesday. Rajnandini Fashion India shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The company raised ₹18.21 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 28.9 lakh equity shares. Rajnandini Fashion IPO price band was set at ₹59 to ₹63 per share.

Rajnandini Fashion IPO was subscribed 203.74 times in total. The public issue was booked 168.63 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 393.63 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 122.04 times subscription.