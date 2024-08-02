Rajputana Industries IPO allotment date today: Rajputana Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 2). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Rajputana Industries IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Rajputana Industries IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 376.41 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Rajputana Industries Ltd, opened on Tuesday, July 30, and ended on Thursday, August 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can verify the allocation basis if they have not received any shares at all. The number of shares allotted will also be shown in the IPO allocation status. Those who applied but were not given shares will begin the return procedure. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allotted to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, August 5. The refund procedure will also begin on Monday.

Rajputana Industries IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, August 6 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Rajputana Industries IPO, you can do a Rajputana Industries IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 You can use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html, to immediately input your login credentials.

Step 2 From the list, choose the firm "Rajputana Industries IPO".

Step 3 Select "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 All you have to do is click "Search."

You may view your Rajputana Industries IPO on a computer monitor or the screen of your phone.

Rajputana Industries IPO GMP today Rajputana Industries IPO GMP is +45. This indicates Rajputana Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rajputana Industries share price was indicated at ₹83 apiece, which is 118.42% higher than the IPO price of ₹38.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.