Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment: Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, 17 March 2026. The initial public offering (IPO) of stainless-steel products manufacturer ended on March 11 and the IPO allotment date was postponed.

Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date was shifted to March 17 after investors were allowed to withdraw their bids for next three trading sessions after the IPO ended.

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The public issue was open for subscription from March 9 to March 11. Investors are permitted to withdraw their bids from March 12 to March 16. Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date is today, March 17, while the IPO listing date is likely March 19. Rajputana Stainless shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - NSE and BSE.

The company will finalise the Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status soon. It will then credit the shares into the Demat accounts of eligible allotment holders, and issue refunds to unsuccessful bidders on March 18.

Investors can do Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Rajputana Stainless IPO registrar.

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In order to do Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status online.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Rajputana Stainless Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

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Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Rajputana Stainless Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Rajputana Stainless Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP Today The trends for Rajputana Stainless shares in the unlisted market remains muted, with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share, experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading higher by ₹2 apiece than their IPO price.

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Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹124 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.64% to the issue price of ₹122 per share.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for Rajputana Stainless IPO commenced on March 9, Monday, and concluded on March 11, Wednesday. Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date is likely March 17, Tuesday, and the IPO listing date is March 19, Thursday. Rajputana Stainless shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Investors were permitted to withdraw their bids from March 12 to March 16.

Rajputana Stainless IPO price band was set at ₹116 to ₹122 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹254.98 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.47 crore equity shares worth ₹178.73 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 62.50 lakh shares aggregating to ₹76.25 crore.

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Rajputana Stainless IPO was subscribed 1.12 times in total. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 27%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 2.59 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.51 times subscription.

Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Rajputana Stainless IPO registrar.