Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date revised to March 17; Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of stainless-steel products manufacturer Rajputana Stainless Ltd ended on March 11 and the focus shifts on the revised allotment date. Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date has now been shifted to March 17 after investors were allowed to withdraw their bids for next three trading sessions.

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Rajputana Stainless IPO was open for public subscription from March 9 to March 11. Investors are permitted to withdraw their bids from March 12 to March 16, between 10 am to 5 pm. Today is the last day for the withdrawal of bids. Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date is now extended to March 17, while the new IPO listing date would likely be March 19. Rajputana Stainless shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - NSE and BSE.

“We wish to bring to attention of the investors that all investors/bidders (all categories/sub categories), have an option to withdraw their Bids on March 12, 2026 (Thursday), March 13, 2026 (Friday) and March 16, 2026 (Monday) between 10 am to 5 pm on the said days,” the company said.

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Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowed the withdrawal of bids after the circulation of emails and video materials inviting investors to participate in the IPO.

“SEBI has come down hard on Rajputana Stainless for two violations. Firstly, its anchor allocation was wrong as there was only one anchor against the mandatory minimum two required. Hence, that has been cancelled. This involves 8,19,720 shares which would be added back to the subscription size,” said Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

Secondly, he noted that the company had solicited subscriptions for which they had to give a withdrawal option for three days until Monday, March 16. There has been withdrawal of 2.22 lakh shares so far and this has brought the subscription to below the minimum required.

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“What will happen will be known only on the close of the issue on Monday. This is clearly a very bad sign for the markets and worsens the poor sentiment prevailing in the market place,” said Kejriwal.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment Date As per the new timeline, Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on March 17, and the company will credit the shares into the Demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on March 18, and issue refunds to unsuccessful birds on the same day.

Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Rajputana Stainless IPO registrar.

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In order to do Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status online.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Rajputana Stainless Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

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Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Rajputana Stainless Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Rajputana Stainless Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP Today Rajputana Stainless shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to experts, Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading lower by ₹2 apiece than their IPO price.

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Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹124 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.64% to the issue price of ₹122 per share.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Subscription Status The mainboard IPO was open for public subscription from March 9, Monday, to March 11, Wednesday. Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date is likely March 17, Tuesday, and the IPO listing date is March 19, Thursday. Rajputana Stainless shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹254.98 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.47 crore equity shares worth ₹178.73 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 62.50 lakh shares aggregating to ₹76.25 crore. Rajputana Stainless IPO price band was set at ₹116 to ₹122 per share.

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Rajputana Stainless IPO was subscribed 1.12 times during the bidding process, as it attracted bids for 285.72 crore through nearly 23,000 applications. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 27%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 2.59 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.51 times subscription.

Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Rajputana Stainless IPO registrar.