Rajputana Stainless IPO day 1: GMP, date, size, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Rajputana Stainless IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rajputana Stainless Ltd has opened today and will remain open until 11 March 2026. The company has announced the Rajputana Stainless IPO price band of ₹116 to ₹122 per share. The company promoters aim to raise ₹255 crore, out of which ₹76 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS). The remaining ₹179 crore is to be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The Rajputana Stainless IPO lot size comprises 110 company shares.

Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today Meanwhile, shares of the company are available in the grey market ahead of the public issue opening. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market today. This means Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹2.

2] Rajputana Stainless IPO date: Bidding for the public issue has opened today and will remain open until 11 March 2026.

3] Rajputana Stainless IPO price: The company has declared Rajputana Stainless IPO price band at ₹116 to ₹122 apiece.

4] Rajputana Stainless IPO size: The mainboard issue is a mix of fresh capital and OFS, and it aims to raise ₹255 crore from the primary market.

5] Rajputana Stainless IPO lot size: One lot of the book build issue comprises 110 company shares.

6] Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 12 March 2026.

7] Rajputana Stainless IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Rajputana Stainless IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Rajputana Stainless IPO listing date: The most likely date for IPO listing is 16 March 2026.

Rajputana Stainless IPO: Apply or not? 10] Rajputana Stainless IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anand Rathi report says, "Rajputana Stainless Steel, valued at ~21x P/E (post issue) on FY25 earnings (at the upper band) is valued fairly in relation to its competitors. Considering the company’s consistent track record & superior financial metrics, the valuation is fully priced in. Hence, we recommend subscribing to the IPO."

BP Wealth has also assigned an 'apply' tag to the public issue, saying, "Given the company’s improving margins, diversified product portfolio, and potential growth from forward integration initiatives, we recommend a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating for this issue with a medium to long-term investment horizon."

Besides these, Adroit Financial Services, SBI Capital Securities, and Ventura Securities have assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, while Swastika Investmart has given an 'avoid' tag to the mainboard IPO.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

