Rajputana Stainless IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 4% so far. GMP hints nearly 2% listing gains. Apply or skip?

Rajputana Stainless IPO Day 1 LIVE: Rajputana Stainless IPO will be priced between 116 and 122, with subscription dates from March 9 to March 11. The firm seeks to raise 254.98 crore for expanding its product range and repaying debts.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated9 Mar 2026, 11:00:07 AM IST
Rajputana Stainless IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, March 9 and will close on Wednesday, March 11.
Rajputana Stainless IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, March 9 and will close on Wednesday, March 11.(Company website)

Rajputana Stainless IPO Day 1 LIVE: Rajputana Stainless IPO opens on March 9 and close on March 11. Rajputana Stainless IPO comprises a fresh issuance of up to 1.46 crore equity shares alongside an offer-for-sale of up to 62.5 lakh shares from promoter Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta. This brings the total fundraising to 255 crore at the upper end of the price range.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be utilized to establish a manufacturing facility in Panchmahal district, Gujarat, broaden the product range, pay off debt, and address general corporate needs.

Founded in 1991 as Rajputana Steel Castings, the company rebranded to Rajputana Stainless in 2007 following a strategic restructuring.

9 Mar 2026, 11:00:07 AM IST

Rajputana Stainless IPO Day 1 LIVE: IPO reservations

Rajputana Stainless IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

9 Mar 2026, 10:51:07 AM IST

Rajputana Stainless IPO Day 1 LIVE: Peers

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Mangalam Worldwide Ltd (with the P/E of 22.57), Mukand Ltd (with a P/E of 26.34), Electrotherm Ltd (with a P/E of 3.16), and Panchmahal Steel Ltd (with a P/E of 182.18).

9 Mar 2026, 10:47:50 AM IST

Rajputana Stainless IPO Day 1 LIVE: Key dates to know

Tentatively, Rajputana Stainless IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, March 12 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, March 13, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Rajputana Stainless share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, March 16.

9 Mar 2026, 10:28:00 AM IST

Rajputana Stainless IPO Day 1 LIVE: Why did the firm withdrew the anchor book?

Gujarat-based stainless steel manufacturer Rajputana Stainless has opted to cancel its anchor book later today after successfully securing one institutional investor on March 6, just a day before the IPO opens for public subscription.

Rajputana Stainless initiated its anchor book on March 6 but attracted only one anchor investor - Shine Star Build Cap Private Limited, which purchased 8.19 lakh shares for 10 crore, in contrast to the intended anchor book of 76.49 crore. This situation does not comply with SEBI regulations.

"The minimum number of anchor investors required for allocation under the anchor investor portion, as specified under the SEBI Regulations, did not participate in the offer," the company in its filing to exchanges late night on last Friday said.

9 Mar 2026, 10:19:50 AM IST

Rajputana Stainless IPO Day 1 LIVE: Here's what GMP hints on first bidding day

Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today is 2. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rajputana Stainless shares is indicated as 124 apiece, which is 1.64% higher than the IPO price of 122.

Considering the grey market activities from the past ten sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and indicates a robust listing. The lowest GMP recorded is 0.00, while the highest is 2, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

