Rajputana Stainless IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares on Dalal Street

Rajputana Stainless IPO Listing: The equity shares of Rajputana Stainless Ltd will make their debut in the Indian stock market today after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Rajputana Stainless IPO listing date is today, 19 March 2026, Thursday.

The public issue was open from March 9 to 11, and the investors were allowed to withdraw their bids till March 16. Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date was revised to March 17, while Rajputana Stainless IPO listing date is March 19. Rajputana Stainless shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - NSE and BSE.

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“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, March 19, 2026, the equity shares of RAJPUTANA STAINLESS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, March 19, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Rajputana Stainless IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market market (GMP), in order to gauge the estimated listing price. Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today and analysts signal a muted debut of shares.

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Here’s what Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today signals:

Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP Today The trends for Rajputana Stainless shares in the unlisted market remains muted, with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). Experts said that Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today is ₹3 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading higher by ₹3 apiece than its IPO price.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Listing Price Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹125 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.46% to the issue price of ₹122 per share.

Analysts also expect Rajputana Stainless shares to see a muted listing with no significant premium in the Indian stock market today.

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Rajputana Stainless IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the mainboard IPO commenced on March 9, Monday, and concluded on March 11, Wednesday. Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment date was March 17, Tuesday, and the Rajputana Stainless IPO listing date is March 19, Thursday.

Rajputana Stainless IPO price band was set at ₹116 to ₹122 per share. The company raised ₹254.98 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.47 crore equity shares worth ₹178.73 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 62.50 lakh shares aggregating to ₹76.25 crore.

Rajputana Stainless IPO was subscribed 1.12 times in total. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 27%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 2.59 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.51 times subscription.

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