Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health revives plan for IPO
Summary
- The contours of the IPO are still being worked out, but it is expected to be largely an offer for sale by early angel investors and other shareholders, including Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises
- IKS Health has appointed ICICI Securities, Nomura, Jefferies, JPMorgan, and JM Financial to manage the IPO
Digital health platform IKS Health, which is backed by investors Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises, is working towards a $350-million initial public offering, three people with knowledge of the development said, asking to remain anonymous.