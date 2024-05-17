Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health revives plan for IPO

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health revives plan for IPO

Ranjani Raghavan , Dipti Sharma

  • The contours of the IPO are still being worked out, but it is expected to be largely an offer for sale by early angel investors and other shareholders, including Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises
  • IKS Health has appointed ICICI Securities, Nomura, Jefferies, JPMorgan, and JM Financial to manage the IPO

IKS Health had explored an IPO in August 2023 and was looking to raise about $300 million, but eventually did not pursue the plan at the time. (iStock)

Digital health platform IKS Health, which is backed by investors Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises, is working towards a $350-million initial public offering, three people with knowledge of the development said, asking to remain anonymous.

The IPO contours are still being worked out, but it is expected to be largely an offer for sale by early angel investors and other shareholders, including Rare Enterprises.

IKS Health has appointed ICICI Securities Ltd, Nomura, Jefferies, JPMorgan, and JM Financial to manage the issue.

The company had explored an IPO in August 2023 and was looking to raise 2,500 crore, or about $300 million, a CNBC report at the time said. IKS Health eventually did not pursue the plan at the time.

The company expects to finalise and file draft papers for the IPO over the next 60 days, one of the people mentioned above said.

Rare Enterprises owns a 54% stake in IKS Health. The company has raised $14.5 million in funding from angel investors.

IKS Health declined to comment, while the merchant banks did not immediately respond to queries.

The last company that Rare Enterprises backed that went public was Concord Biotech in 2023.

Bolstered by acquisitions

Founded in 2006, IKS Health, operated by Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, offers backend administrative, clinical and patient documentation, and operational services to hospitals. The company has more than 14,000 employees and said it serves over 150,000 clinicians.

The company reported a profit of 232.9 crore on consolidated sales of 767.8 crore for financial year 2021-22.

Following that, IKS Health acquired AQuity Solutions, a US-based clinical documentation and medical coding provider, for $200 million. At the time, IKS Health said that both companies together would have a combined revenue of $330 million following the acquisition.

In 2022, IKS Health acquired a strategic stake in healthcare payments analytics and data science company Sift Health.

Another healthtech IPO

Another healthtech company that recently made a debut on the Indian bourses is Indegene. The Carlyle and Nadathur Fareast-backed company caters to various aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, including drug development, clinical trials, and regulatory submissions.

On 3 May, Indegene garnered over 548.77 crore from anchor investors at the upper price band of 452 per equity share ahead of its IPO. The anchor book saw participation from a wide variety of marquee investors, including Fidelity Investments, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, SBI Mutual Fund, Premji Invest, and Custody Bank of Japan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ranjani Raghavan

Ranjani heads the startup and new economy team at Mint. She covers the investment and the deals ecosystem, which takes her into the secretive world of high finance — mostly private equity and venture capital firms and the people running them. She also writes about the Indian corporate world which includes old fashioned business executives and their emerging challengers from the tech ecosystem.
