Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech among 5 IPOs to hit markets this week

New Delhi: Riding on the upbeat market sentiment, as many as five companies are set to come out with initial public offers this week to raise an estimated ₹3,764 crore. Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organics Industries will launch their initial share-sale programmes on Monday while that of Kalyan Jewellers India will open on Tuesday. IPOs of Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Nazara Technologies will begin on Wednesday, information with the exchanges showed.

1) Craftsman Automation IPO

Automaker Craftsman Automation's ₹824-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 45,21,450 shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. The issue, with a price band of ₹1,488-1,490 a share, will open on March 15 and close on March 17.

2) Laxmi Organics' IPO

Laxmi Organics' IPO consists of fresh issuance of shares aggregating to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹300 crore by the promoter Yellow Stone Trust. The price band has been fixed at ₹129-130 per share for the IPO, which will open for public subscription during March 15-17.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO

The IPO of Suryoday Small Finance Bank comprises fresh issuance of 81,50,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 1,09,43,070 equity shares by existing shareholders. The bank has fixed a price a band of ₹303-305 a share for its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on March 17 and conclude on March 19.

Nazara Technologies IPO

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies' ₹583-crore public issue will see the sale of 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders. The company, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series. The company's IPO will be open for subscription during March 17-19 with a price band of ₹1,100-1,101 a share for the issue.

