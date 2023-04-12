Ram Ratna Wires stock gains 5% on approval for 13.64 lakh shares sale in RR Kabel via IPO1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:36 PM IST
- Ram Ratna said, the board of directors has considered and approved the proposal for the sale of its equity investment held in R R Kabel by offering up to 13,64,480 equity shares by participating in the proposed IPO of R R Kabel.
Ram Ratna Wires, a leading manufacturer of high-quality winding wires, on Wednesday, received approval from the board of directors to sell over 13.64 lakh equity shares in R R Kabel through an initial public offering (IPO). Ram Ratna's stock gained by more than 6% in the day on Dalal Street.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×