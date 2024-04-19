Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO Allotment: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of refined rice bran oil manufacturing firm Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd concluded on April 18 with a strong subscription. As the bidding for the issue is closed, investors now watch out for Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment which is likely to be finalised today.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is an SME IPO that opened for subscription on April 15 and closed on April 18. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment date is April 19 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on April 23.

Investors can check Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment status online through the IPO registrar’s website. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized today and bidders can know if and how many shares they have been allotted.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The IPO investors can do the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment status check online on the IPO registrar’s portal.

The Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment status can be checked online by following five easy steps mentioned below.

Steps to check Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment status online

Step 1: Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2: Select ‘Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited’ in the Company Selection dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose among the three options - Application ID, Beneficiary ID or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter the Captcha and hit Search

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO Subscription Status

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO has been subscribed 126.21 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 79.96 times in the retail category, 65.95 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 314.46 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO GMP Today

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has dropped to ₹20 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicated that Ramdevbaba Solvent shares are trading higher by ₹20 apiece in the grey market than their IPO price of ₹85 per share.

Considering the GMP today and the issue price, Ramdevbaba Solvent shares’ estimated listing price is ₹105 apiece, a premium of 23.53% to the issue price.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO Details

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is an SME IPO that commenced for subscription on April 15 and concluded on April 18. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, Friday, April 19. The IPO listing date is April 23 and the shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO price band is ₹80 to ₹85 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹50.27 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 59.14 lakh equity shares.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of rice bran oil to FMCG companies.

Prashant Bhaiya, Nilesh Mohata, and Tushar Mohata are the promoters of the company.

