Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment to be out today; GMP, steps to check allotment status
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment status can be checked online through the IPO registrar’s website. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO Allotment: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of refined rice bran oil manufacturing firm Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd concluded on April 18 with a strong subscription. As the bidding for the issue is closed, investors now watch out for Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment which is likely to be finalised today.
