Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO announces price band at ₹80-85 apiece; issue to open on April 15
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO priced at ₹80 to ₹85 per share opens for subscription on April 15 and closes on April 18. Company specialises in manufacturing and distributing rice bran oil to FMCG firms. IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares.
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹80 to ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO will open for subscription on Monday, April 15, and close on Thursday, April 18. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares.
