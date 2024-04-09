Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹80 to ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO will open for subscription on Monday, April 15, and close on Thursday, April 18. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares.

The company is in the business of manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling physically refined rice bran oil, or "rice bran oil," according to its red herring prospectus (RHP). The company produces and distributes rice bran oil to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms, including Empire Spices and Foods Ltd, Marico Limited, and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited.

Additionally, the firm produces, distributes, and sells rice bran oil under the exclusive names "Tulsi" and "Sehat" via thirty-eight (38) distributors, who then supply different Maharashtran shops. Rice bran oil is the oil that is taken from the bran, or tough, outer brown layer of rice.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Aluwind Architectural share price hits 5% upper circuit after muted debut on NSE SME

The allocation of equity shares for the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is as follows: QIB Anchor Portion: up to 16,80,000 equity shares; Net Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): up to 11,20,000 equity shares; Non-Institutional Investors (NII): up to 8,40,000 equity shares; Retail Individual Investors (RII): up to 19,60,000 equity shares; and Market Maker: up to 3,13,600 equity shares.

As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are BCL Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 21.15), Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd (with a P/E of 14.39 ), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (with a P/E of 10.99), Kriti Nutrients Ltd (with a P/E of 22.33), and Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd (with a P/E of 5.48).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the company's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 97.25%, while revenue increased by 20.35%.

Also Read: Bharti Hexacom IPO to debut on the bourses on April 12; here's what GMP, subscription status hint ahead of listing

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO details

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO, which is worth about ₹50.27 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 59,13,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to finance the establishment of a new manufacturing facility, the full or partial repayment of some of their outstanding debt, the funding of the company's working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

The issue's Book Running Lead Manager is Choice Capital Advisors Private Ltd. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the IPOs registrar.

Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited's managing director, Nilesh Suresh Mohata, stated that the company will benefit from this IPO by increasing both its corporate recognition and its brand awareness. Repaying debt will also improve the balance sheet. According to Mohata, these actions will have several benefits, increase value, and solidify their overall position.

Also Read: IPO Watch: Mainboard IPO space seems to be in lull in new fiscal yr. Analysts decode key reasons behind the fading buzz

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO GMP today

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹85 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

The IPO GMP trend shows no significant movement based on the previous seven sessions' grey market activities. Investorgain.com experts estimate this trend to continue till the day of listing.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Creative Graphics Solutions India share price makes a blockbuster debut, stock opens with 106% premium at ₹175 apiece

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

MARICO More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!