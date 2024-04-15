Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Issue oversubscribed on day 1 amid strong NII, retail demand; Know GMP, subscription status
The subscription period for the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO began today, Monday, April 15, and will end on Thursday, April 18. The price band for the Ramdevbaba Solvent initial public offering is ₹80 to ₹85 per share, with a face value of ₹10. The lot size for the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is 1,600 shares.
