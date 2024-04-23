Ramdevbaba Solvent shares list with over 31% premium at ₹112 apiece on NSE SME
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO listing was better than market expectations as the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, was 10% ahead of the listing, as per stock market observers.
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO Listing: Ramdevbaba Solvent shares made a decent stock market debut on Tuesday as the stock was listed with a premium of over 31%. Ramdevbaba Solvent share price began trading at ₹112 apiece on the NSE SME as against its issue price of ₹85 per share, a 31.76% premium.
