Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment is set for today, August 28. The IPO received 350 times subscription and shares will be listed on BSE SME on August 30.

Livemint, Written By Nishant Kumar
Published28 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status Photo: iStock
Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status Photo: iStock( iStock)

Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment date today: After the successful completion of the initial public offering (IPO) of Rapid Multimodal Logistics, the company is set to finalise share allotment on Wednesday, August 28.

The 8.49 crore Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, August 22, and closed on Tuesday, August 27. The share allotment date is today, August 28. The shares of Rapid Multimodal Logistics will be listed on BSE SME on Friday, August 30.

Investors who placed a bet on Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO can expect the credit of shares to their demat account on Thursday, August 29. Those who fail to get the allotment can expect a refund on the same day.

Also Read | Premier Energies IPO booked 4.02x on Day 2 so far. Check GMP. Apply or not?

How to check the Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment status on the registrar's website?

Those who applied for the Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO can check the allotment status on the IPO registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Visit the following link https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html to input your login details for the Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment.

Step 2

Choose the "Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO" from the company list.

Step 3

Select either the "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Tap “Search.”

Also Read | SME IPOs: The craziest corner of the bull market is getting crazier

How to check Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Go to the allotment page on the official website of BSE at

https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2

Opt for 'Equity' in the 'Issue Type' section.

Step 3

From the drop-down menu, pick the IPO under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter your application number or PAN.

Also Read | What’s driving retail investors’ big bets despite potential market risks?

Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO subscription status

Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO saw strong buying interest as the issue was subscribed 350 times overall, receiving bids for 33.64 crore shares against 9.6 lakh on offer. The segment reserved for retail investors was subscribed nearly 173 times, getting bids for 8.3 crore shares against 4.8 crore offered, while "Others' segment saw a subscription of nearly 513 times.

Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO GMP today

According to investorgain.com, the last grey market premium (GMP), which indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price, of Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO is +10. This indicates Rapid Multimodal Logistics' share price was trading at a premium of 10 in the grey market.

Based on the upper end of the IPO price range and the current premium in the grey market, Rapid Multimodal Logistics' estimated listing price is predicted to be 94 per share, representing a 12 per cent increase from the IPO price of 84.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPORapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

