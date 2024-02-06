Rashi Peripherals garners ₹180 crore from anchor investors a day before IPO
The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 57,87,780 equity shares at ₹311 per share on Tuesday, February 06, 2024, to anchor investors.
Information and communications technology products distributor for global technology brands company Rashi Peripherals, on Tuesday, said that it has garnered ₹180 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Wednesday, February 07, 2024.
